EU imposes fresh sanctions on Iran

In the ninth package of sanctions against Iran, European Union Council imposed new sanctions against seven officials and judicial officers of Iran with baseless claims of human rights violations.

According to the statement, a total of 223 Iranian individuals and 37 entities have been sanctioned till now.

The sanctions include asset freezes, travel bans to EU countries, as well as bans on investing in these entities or providing funding to these individuals.

These sanctions, along with the propaganda-media war, are part of the West's hybrid war against Iran.

In addition, experts believe that such actions of Western countries are aimed at exerting pressure on Iran regarding negotiations to remove sanctions.

