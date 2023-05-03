Canada imposes new sanctions on Iran

The Canadian government announced in a statement that the country has imposed new sanctions against Iran over alleged human rights violations within the country and abroad, Mirage News reported.

This is the 11th package of sanctions imposed by Canada against Iran since October 2022, and builds on Canada’s efforts to align with recent designations announced by the European Union, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Today’s sanctions list one entity ( Paravar Pars which is allegedly a key producer of drones)and nine individuals, most of whom claim to be members of the morality police squad that arrested Mahsa Amini, a young Iranian lady who naturally died while in Iran's police custody late last summer, whose death was followed by foreign-instigated riots in some cities across the country in autumn.

Prior to this, Canada had imposed sanctions on Iranian individuals and companies, targeting the IRGC and law enforcement forces, over what Ottawa claimed to be human rights violations and the deliveries of drones to Russia for use in the Ukraine war.

Since sporadic foreign-backed riots took place in Iran last summer, Western countries led by the United States started to tighten sanctions against Iran's judicial and other authorities in a bid to continue the riots they had provoked and supported after the sudden death of Mahsa Amini.

The Islamic Republic of Iran sees the Western countries' accusations as part of intensified pressures aimed at pressuring it to give in to the West's excessive demands in the nuclear talks.

SKH/PR