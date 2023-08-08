Canada imposes fresh sanctions on Iranian individuals

Mélanie Joly, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Canada announced Tuesday that Canada is imposing new sanctions under the Special Economic Measures Regulations against Iran.

This is the 13th package of sanctions imposed by Canada against Iran since October 2022.

These sanctions impose a trading ban on listed individuals, effectively freezing any assets they may have in Canada.

Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Ali-Akbar Ahmadian is among the sanctioned individuals.

Earlier on Tuesday, the UK sanctioned an alleged Iranian drone maker and a range of other foreign businesses, falsely accusing them of supplying Russian forces with weapons and components for use against Ukraine.

Iran has categorically rejected delivering any drones to either side in the Ukraine war.

These sanctions, along with the propaganda-media war, are part of the West's hybrid war against Iran.

In addition, experts believe that such actions on the part of Western countries are aimed at exercising pressure on Iran to give in to their excessive demands in the talks to remove sanctions and the revival of the JCPOA.

