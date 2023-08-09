Russia shoot down two combat drones trying to reach Moscow

"There was an attempt to fly two combat drones into the city," Sobyanin said on Telegram, Sputnik reported.

"Both were shot down by air defenses. One near Domodedovo [town in the south of Moscow], and the other one near the [Moscow-] Minsk highway."

The mayor said there was no immediate information about casualties from falling debris, adding that emergency services were working at the site.

The incident comes days after the Russian armed forces thwarted Ukrainian mechanized brigades' attempts to carry out strikes in the direction of Krasny Liman, having shot down four drones and targeted two enemy strongpoints in Torsky and Serebryansky.

MNA/PR