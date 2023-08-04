  1. Politics
Aug 4, 2023, 3:42 PM

Iran FM inaugurates Imam Khomeini St. in Pakistan's Karachi

Iran FM inaugurates Imam Khomeini St. in Pakistan's Karachi

TEHRAN, Aug. 04 (MNA) – Iran’s foreign minister has inaugurated Shahrah-e-Imam Khomeini in Karachi, southern Pakistan, to commemorate the founder of the Islamic Revolution of 1979.

During this ceremony, the Iranian top diplomat unveiled the commemorative plaque of the street along with senior officials of the Sindh province.

The name-changing was carried out at the initiative of the Consulate General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Karachi. The street was previously called Old Clifton Road.

As a result of the move, Imam Khomeini Road is now connected to Shahrah-e-Iran, which hosts the consulate generals of several countries, including Germany, the Czech Republic, Italy, the United Arab Emirates, and Afghanistan.

Accompanied by a high-ranking political and economic delegation, Amir-Abdollahian arrived in Pakistan on Wednesday to expand bilateral relations with the neighboring country.

On Thursday, the top Iranian diplomat and his Pakistani counterpart, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, signed a five-year strategic plan for commercial cooperation.

SKH/IRN

News Code 204137

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News