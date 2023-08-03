Iran, Pakistan foreign ministers confer on bilateral ties

During the meeting, Amir-Abdollahian and Zardari conferred on several issues related to the bilateral relations between Iran and Pakistan including politics, economy, trade, defense, prisoner swap, and the security of the borders.

The Iranian and Pakistani foreign ministers are scheduled to hold a joint press conference after holding a private and a public meeting.

The top Iranian diplomat arrived in the Pakistani capital on Wednesday. Speaking to the media upon arrival in the capital of Pakistan on Wednesday evening, he said, "This visit is taking place at the invitation of Mr. Zardari, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan. Over the last two days, the economic team of the Islamic Republic of Iran has been present in Islamabad and effective negotiations were held between the two countries."

He further said, "Given the diversity in the relations between the two countries and witnessing the many similarities between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, a new chapter in the relations between the two countries has opened during the 13th administration after the meeting of the heads of the two governments at the shared border Pishin-Mand."

Iranian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs for Economic Diplomacy Mehdi Safari also met and held talks with his Pakistani counterpart on Wednesday.

