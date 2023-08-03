  1. Politics
Iran justice-seeker for oppressed nations of region

Iran justice-seeker for oppressed nations of region

TEHRAN, Aug. 03 (MNA) – The President of Pakistan Arif Alvi has dubbed the Islamic Republic of Iran as a justice-seeker for the oppressed nations of the region.

Alvi made the remarks in a meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on Thursday evening.

Dubbing Iran a friendly country for Pakistan, Alvi stressed that Islamabad attaches great importance to its relations with Tehran.

He further called for deepening and expanding the relations between Iran and Pakistan in the fields of trade, economy, and culture.

Earlier on Thursday, the top Iranian diplomat met and held talks with his Pakistani counterpart Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

