Iran-Azerbaijan railway exchanges grow by 63%

The director general of Iran's North Railway Administration-2 Gholam Hossein Valadi said Sunday that a total of 225,982 tons of goods were exchanged with Azerbaijan through the Astara railway terminal since the start of this year of 1402 (beginning on March 21, 2023).

According to him, there is a 63% increase compared to the 138,530 tons of goods exchanged during the same period last year.

The main transit goods were flour, millet, barley, wheat, chemicals, zinc stone, industrial soil and wood, he added.

He stated that the amount of rail exports of goods to the Republic of Azerbaijan was 68,371 tons which included citrus, fruits, cement, chemicals, table salt, and containers.

Stating that the imported goods from Azerbaijan to Iran witnessed a 114% increase, he added that they include different kinds of wood, timbers, corn, lentils, etc.

The border city of Astara with a population of about 95,000 people, is located in the west of Gilan province next to the Caspian Sea, and has three land, sea and rail shared borders with the Republic of Azerbaijan.

