  1. Economy
Jul 30, 2023, 5:59 PM

Iran-Azerbaijan railway exchanges grow by 63%

Iran-Azerbaijan railway exchanges grow by 63%

TEHRAN, Jul. 30 (MNA) – The exchanges through the joint railway between Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan at Astara border crossing have increased by 63% since the beginning of the year 1402 in the Iranian calendar, a railway official said.

The director general of Iran's North Railway Administration-2 Gholam Hossein Valadi said Sunday that a total of 225,982 tons of goods were exchanged with Azerbaijan through the Astara railway terminal since the start of this year of 1402 (beginning on March 21, 2023).

According to him, there is a 63% increase compared to the 138,530 tons of goods exchanged during the same period last year. 

The main transit goods were flour, millet, barley, wheat, chemicals, zinc stone, industrial soil and wood, he added. 

He stated that the amount of rail exports of goods to the Republic of Azerbaijan was 68,371 tons which included citrus, fruits, cement, chemicals, table salt, and containers.

Stating that the imported goods from Azerbaijan to Iran witnessed a 114% increase, he added that they include different kinds of wood, timbers, corn, lentils, etc.

The border city of Astara with a population of about 95,000 people, is located in the west of Gilan province next to the Caspian Sea, and has three land, sea and rail shared borders with the Republic of Azerbaijan.

SKH/IRN85184025

News Code 203952

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News