Over $627m of goods exported from Iran’s Isfahan in 4 months

Head of the customs department in Isfahan Rasoul Kouhestani Pazouh said on Wednesday that Isfahan Province exported 757,000 tons of goods, valued at $627.120 million in 4 months of the Iranian calendar, showing a 20 and 49 percent hike in weight and value respectively as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

Major export destinations include Iraq, Pakistan, Turkey, Afghanistan, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), he noted.

He went on to say that the value of the four month’s exports to Iraq and Pakistan accounts for $232 million and $153 million, respectively.

The official stated that the export to Turkey, Afghanistan, and the UAE has hit $50 million, $40 million, and $36 million, respectively.

