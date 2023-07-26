  1. Economy
Over $627m of goods exported from Iran’s Isfahan in 4 months

TEHRAN, Jul. 26 (MNA) – Exports of goods from Isfahan’s customs have hit 757,000 tons worth $627 million during the first four months of the current Iranian year (March 21-Juy 22), an official said.

Head of the customs department in Isfahan Rasoul Kouhestani Pazouh said on Wednesday that Isfahan Province exported 757,000 tons of goods, valued at $627.120 million in 4 months of the Iranian calendar, showing a 20 and 49 percent hike in weight and value respectively as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

Major export destinations include Iraq, Pakistan, Turkey, Afghanistan, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), he noted.

He went on to say that the value of the four month’s exports to Iraq and Pakistan accounts for $232 million and $153 million, respectively.

The official stated that the export to Turkey, Afghanistan, and the UAE has hit $50 million, $40 million, and $36 million, respectively.

