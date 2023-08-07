Iran's Persian Gulf-Black Sea corridor important: Armenia

Armenia does not have information about the timing of the implementation of the key Iranian project, the statement added, according to Pan Armenian.

At the same time, the Ministry said, Yerevan realizes the importance of the prompt launch of the project and is waiting for a final response from Tehran.

The idea of launching the project was first raised by Iran in 2016. Officially, Armenia, Bulgaria, Georgia, Greece are taking part in it, the project should connect Tehran with Europe through Yerevan and Tbilisi and increase the transit capabilities of the countries involved. The issue of joining Iran and India is currently being discussed.

The Ministry noted that the sixth and so far the last meeting of representatives of the working group on the coordination of the project was held in Bulgaria in April 2022. At the meeting, the representatives of Armenia, Iran, Bulgaria signed the protocol of the meeting, which states that the final version of the Persian Gulf - Black Sea agreement is ready.

"The Iranian side sent the minutes of the sixth meeting and the final version of the agreement to the rest of the member countries for approval," the statement from the Ministry said.

Yerevan is ready to ratify the agreement, and believes that the launch of the project will give impetus to the development of a multimodal type of transportation and increase Armenia's transit function in international cargo transportation along the Europe-Asia axis.

The launch of Persian Gulf-Black Sea through the territory of Armenia is extremely important for Yerevan, not only in terms of attracting additional cargo traffic, investments and expanding logistics capacities. The transport artery will allow Armenia to receive a number of preferences, both political and economic, and the role of Armenia in the region will increase.

SKH/PR