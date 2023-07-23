Europe to pay price for supporting racists, Qur'an insulters

Speaking in an interview with Mehr News Agency, a member of Parliament and parliamentary cultural commission spokesperson, Sweden and Denmark, as well as some racist countries have serious problems with the Quran's strong argument regarding the issue of guiding people.

Today, human society along with Muslims should unitedly support the divine books, Ahmad Rastineh said, adding that European countries should know supporting racists and those who insult the Holy Qur'an will soon lead to spiritual collapse in these countries.

He also added that these European countries must realize they will pay the price for supporting racists and Qur'an insulters.

Rastineh further noted that the Organization of Islamic Cooperation should immediately hold a meeting in support of the Holy Qur'an and clarify the various aspects of the Qur'an for the different international communities.

One of the vital measures that must be taken by Muslim countries is to expel Swedish ambassadors from Islamic countries as soon as possible, he said.

If they are not dealt with decisively, these countries will continue their actions, he added.

