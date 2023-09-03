VIDEO: Iran FM welcomes Turkish counterpart in Tehran

This is the first visit of Hakan Fidan to Iran since he assumed the position of Turkish Foreign Minister.

Before traveling to Tehran, Hakan Fidan went to Moscow and met with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov.

The Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized in a statement about this visit that "cooperation with Iran in every field will be discussed during the Turkish Foreign Minister's visit to Iran. Regional and international developments will also be discussed by both sides."