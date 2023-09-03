Iran, Turkey cooperation creates security, stability

Turkey's foreign minister was received for a meeting by Ali Akbar Ahmadian, Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) to discuss the all-out expansion of cooperation, especially in the security and economic fields.

In the meeting, Ahmadian pointed to the long-standing history of cooperation between the two countries and asserted that the relations between the two countries create security and stability [in the region.]

He also emphasized the necessity of strengthening the economic cooperation between Tehran and Ankara, especially in the field of energy and transit, and considered the target of %30 billion bilateral trade to be within reach.

Referring to the necessity of cooperation between the two countries in dealing with Islamophobia and desecration of the Holy Qur'an, Ahmadian stated, "Iran and Turkey, as the two largest countries in the Islamic world, have a duty to abide by their religious and historical commitments and stand against the cowardly attack of international Zionism' agents who target the beliefs of millions of Muslims across the world."

The SNSC secretary further pointed to the developments in the Caucasus region and the Islamic Republic of Iran's opposition to any geopolitical changes to the borders in the region, saying that the establishment of a new format in the Caucasus known as the 3+3 format will be an effective measure to resolve misunderstandings among the regional countries.

The Turkish Foreign Minister, for his part, congratulated the appointment of Ahmadian as the SNSC secretary and announced his country's interest in the all-out expansion of relations with Iran.

He expressed hope that a new chapter for bilateral and multilateral cooperation will open during Ahmadian's tenure.

Fidan also stressed that the two countries need to be careful of the acts of mischief from the enemies who have targeted the relations between the two countries with their counterproductive actions, especially with their media campaign.

Expressing happiness with the agreement between Iran and Saudi Arabia, the Turkish Foreign Minister described Iran as a big and committed-to-duty country in the region and praised Tehran's role in the fight against terrorism.

