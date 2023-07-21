Iranians hold big rallies to condemn desecration of Quran

Huge rallies were held in major Iranian cities on Friday after Friday prayers to condemn the repetition of desecration of Muslim holy book outside the Iraqi embassy by an Iraqi national in Stockholm during a demonstration under the protection of the Swedish police.

The demonstrations were held in the capital Tehran, Mashhad, Ahvaz and other provincial capitals during which the marchers demanded that the foreign ministry in cooperation with other Islamic countries reconsider its diplomatic relations with Sweden.

Iranian Foreign Ministry summoned the Swedish ambassador to Tehran on Thursday afternoon and conveyed strong condemnation of the criminal act.

Similar protests were also held in Pakistan and Lebanon on Friday. The Hezbollah secretary general Hassan Nasrallah had called on Muslim nations on Thursday night to expel Swedish ambassadors.

The Iraqi citizens also stormed the Swedish embassy and set fire to its building in the capital Baghdad on Thursday. The Iraqi government expelled the Swedish ambassador and recalled its charge de affairs from Stockholm for consolations.

MNA/5842467