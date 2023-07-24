Algeria summons Denmark, Sweden envoys over Qur'an sacrilege

Algeria summoned the Danish and the Swedish envoys to slam the continuation of the attacks on copies of the Qur'an, the Algerian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Monday cited by Reuters.

The Algerian authorities have expressed to the Danish and Swedish diplomatic representatives “their strong condemnation of these immoral acts”, as well as the uncivilized acts that violate the religious sentiments of the Muslim population, said rivaltimes.

“They have also been told that such behavior, with its atrocity and horrible nature, has nothing to do with freedom of expression as falsely and slanderously claimed by those who promote and benefit from it,” Algerian diplomacy added in a statement.

The Sweden-based Iraqi refugee once again desecrated the Muslim holy book on Thursday during a demonstration outside the Iraqi embassy in Stockholm while receiving strict protection from the Swedish police.

The move sparked widespread protests across the Muslim world.

Jesper Vahr, Denmark's envoy to Tehran has been summoned by the foreign ministry to convey Iran's strong condemnation of the Friday desecration of holy Qur'an and Islamic sanctities by a radical group in Copenhagen.

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has said that the severest punishment for the perpetrator of desecration of the Holy Qur'an is the consensus of all Islamic scholars.

TM/PR