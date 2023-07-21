UN chief voices solidarity with Muslims over Quran sacrilege

The meeting came after Salwan Momika burned a copy of the Muslim holy book under police protection in front of the Stockholm Mosque in Sweden last month, which was widely condemned in Muslim countries, Anadolu reported.

Guterres condemned acts of intolerance, violence and Islamophobia, which escalates tensions and contribute to discrimination and radicalization, his spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

He also expressed the determination of the UN to fully implement the Human Rights Council Resolution on “countering religious hatred constituting incitement to discrimination, hostility or violence.”

The Geneva-based UN Human Rights Council on July 12 condemned recent attacks on the Quran despite Western countries’ votes against the resolution.

The resolution, which calls for condemnation of attacks targeting the Quran and describes them as “acts of religious hatred,” was put to vote by the 47-member council.

On Thursday, for the second time in the last few weeks, Iraqi-Swedish citizen Salvan Momika insulted the Holy Quran with the support of the Swedish police.

SKH/PR