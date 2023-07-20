Nasrallah calls on Muslim states to expel Swedish ambassadors

Reacting to the most recent act of desecration against the Quran in Sweden following the approval of Swedish authorities, Sayyed Nasrallah on Thursday night called on people to organize protests and sit-ins in all mosques while brandishing copies of the Quran to call on their state to take a stance in regard to Sweden, Al Mayadeen reported.

Sayyed Nasrallah further commended the Iraq's decision to cut diplomatic ties with Sweden and expel the Swedish ambassador.

"All Arab and Islamic countries must do what Iraq did if we want the desecration of the Holy Qur'an to not be repeated," he added.

"What is required of the Arab and Islamic peoples is to put pressure on their countries to expel the Swedish ambassadors from their countries, and to recall their ambassadors from Sweden."

Sayyed Nasrallah also called on the Lebanese state to recall their ambassador or their charge d'affaires from Sweden and to expel the Swedish ambassador from Lebanon.

The next step is to sever relations with Sweden if the desecration is repeated, he added.

Earlier on Thursday, Swedish authorities approved the burning of a copy of the Quran and an Iraqi flag. According to Swedish media, an Iraqi refugee in Sweden Salwan Momika, organised the event in Stockholm. Momika was responsible for the earlier Quran-burning incident during the Islamic Eid Al-Adha celebrations, which led to a worldwide uproar against Sweden.

In anticipation of this new incident, Sweden's embassy in Iraq was set on fire by protesters.

After the storming of the embassy, Iraq warned Sweden that it would sever diplomatic relations if the Quran was burned again.

The Iraqi government swiftly condemned the burning of the Swedish embassy, with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani saying in a statement that the action was a security breach while vowing to provide the needed protection for diplomatic missions.

