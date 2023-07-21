Iran, Iraq FMs stress necessity of holding OIC meeting

Following the renewed desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and his Iraqi counterpart, Fuad Hussein held a phone call on Thursday evening.

The two sides strongly condemned the desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden.

They considered insulting the Holy Quran as an insult to rationality and freedom of expression and condemned the irresponsible behavior of the Swedish government.

The two foreign ministers emphasized the necessity of holding a meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in that regard.

For the second time in the last few weeks, Salwan Momika, an Iraqi-Swedish citizen, insulted the Holy Quran with the support of the Swedish police.

The Swedish ambassador to Tehran was summoned to Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday.

