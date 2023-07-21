  1. Sports
Iran karatekas bag 2 golds at 2023 AKF Senior C'ships

TEHRAN, Jul. 21 (MNA) – The Iranian Karatekas Behnam Dehghanzadeh and Atousa Golshadnezhad snatched two gold medals at 2023 AKF Senior Championships held in Maleka, Malaysia after winning against their opponents.

On the first day of the Asian competition, Dehghanzadeh won the first gold medal in Iran's karate with a 6-4 victory over Omar Shakra from Jordan in the weight category of -55 kg. 

Dehghanzadeh managed to win opponents from Turkmenistan, Sri Lanka, Malaysia before reaching to final against his Jordanian rival. 

Also, Atousa Golshadnezhad defeated her Emiratis opponent 3-0 and became the champion of Asia in the weight of -66.

The 19th edition of the 2023 AKF Senior Championships is held in Maleka, Malaysia from July 21-23. 

