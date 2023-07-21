Iran karatekas bag 2 golds at 2023 AKF Senior C'ships

On the first day of the Asian competition, Dehghanzadeh won the first gold medal in Iran's karate with a 6-4 victory over Omar Shakra from Jordan in the weight category of -55 kg.

Dehghanzadeh managed to win opponents from Turkmenistan, Sri Lanka, Malaysia before reaching to final against his Jordanian rival.

Also, Atousa Golshadnezhad defeated her Emiratis opponent 3-0 and became the champion of Asia in the weight of -66.

The 19th edition of the 2023 AKF Senior Championships is held in Maleka, Malaysia from July 21-23.

SKH/TSN2929080