3 sports people represent Iran at OCA/OS Athlete Forum

Zabihollah Pourshib (the captain of the Iranian national karate team) and Shahrbano Mansourian (female Iranian Wushu fighter) were representatives of the National Olympic Committee of Iran's Athletes Commission, and Fatemeh Mousavizadeh, the representative of the international affairs of the Iranian committee, participated in the meeting of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) in Bangkok, Thailand.

The OCA/OS Athletes Forum kicked off today with a video message from IOC President Dr. Thomas Bach.

OCA director general Husain Al-Musallam explained the importance of the Athletes' Forum in his opening remarks.

In the conference, it was decided that the election of the head of the OCA Athletes' Commission will be held on the sidelines of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Also, there were discussions about the annual budget for the Athletes' Commission of the national Olympic committees, psychology, nutrition, doping, safe sports, social media and the presence of representatives of the athletes' commission in the games.

The Athletes' Forum is due to continue today.

