Iran's Asgari wins silver at 2023 AKF Senior Championships

On the second day of the Asian competition underway in Maleka, Malaysia, Bahman Asgari won the silver medal after losing to his Kazakh rival with a score of 3-2 in the final of the -75kg weight.

Asgari won over opponents from Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan before being defeated in the final match.

So far, Iran's Karatekas have bagged two gold medals, one silver medal and six bronze medals.

The 19th edition of the 2023 AKF Senior Championships is held in Maleka, Malaysia from July 21-23.

