The Iranian athletes became champions at 2nd Asian Para-Karate Championship on Saturday after winning four gold medals and one bronze medal out of six opportunities.

After Iran, Kazakhstan came in second place with two gold and two silver medals, and Saudi Arabia came third with one gold, three silver and five bronze medals.

The 2nd Asian Para-Karate Championship and the 19th edition of the 2023 AKF Senior Championships were held in Maleka, Malaysia from July 21-23.

