Iranian women’s karate Kumite gain silver in Asia

On the final day of the 19th Asian Karate Championship Melaka in Malaysia, the Iranian women's karate Kumite team won the silver medal with a 2-0 win in the final match against Vietnam.

This was the first time an Iranian women's kumite karate team win the silver medal at the Asian competitions.

To reach the final, the Iranian team defeated the teams of Thailand, Uzbekistan, Japan and Chinese Taipei.

Kumite is one of the three main sections of karate training, along with kata and kihon. Kumite is the part of karate in which a person trains against an adversary.

Earlier on Sunday, the Iranian men’s team Kata came third in the same competition to win the bronze medal.

Moreover, on Saturday, the Iranian para-Karate team became champions in the same event to bag the gold medal.

