Iran’s Bahmanyar gains bronze at 2023 AKF Senior C'ships

In the first stage of the Asian competition, Bahmanyar (-50 kg) thrashed her Seri Lankan opponent 6-0 and then she beat her Japanese rival 6-2 in the second step.

Bahmanyar accepted defeat against her Kazakh opponent 6-2 and went to face her Saudis rival.

She hammered her Saudis opponent 8-0 on the final step and gained the fourth bronze medal for Iran’s karate at the 2023 AKF Senior Championships.

Also, in the men’s division, Bahman Asgari (-75 kg) managed to win over opponents from Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, and Saudi Arabia before reaching to final against his Kazakh opponent.

He will compete with his Kazakh rival to win the title.

The 19th edition of the 2023 AKF Senior Championships is held in Maleka, Malaysia from July 21-23.

AMK/IRIB3922082