Iran’s athletes snatched four gold, four silver, and 14 bronze at the event.

The Iranian contenders competed in the category of under-14, juniors, and under-21.

The Karate1 2023 Youth League was held from February 23 to 26 in Fujairah (UAE).

The Karate1 Youth League is a series of competitions held under the auspices of the International Karate Federation.

Over 1100 athletes from 67 countries participated in the competition.

