Iran's dep. defense minister meets Russian counterpart

Deputy Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation Alexander Fomin held a meeting with Brigadier general Hojatullah Qureishi, Deputy Minister of Defense of Iran, Russian defense ministry said in a statement, according to TASS.

The Russian Ministry of Defense said that the two sides discussed bilateral issues in the military field and cooperation in the field of military technology.

According to the statement, Fomin and Qureishi also discussed issues related to regional security and the international situation and confirmed the intention of the two countries "to deepen the dialogue and establish and expand contacts in the field of defense."

The last time that these two senior defense officials met was in June 2021.

MNA/ISNA1402043019329