Iran FM reviews regional issues with counterparts in NY

Amir-Abdollahian and Emirati Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan discussed ways to expand relations between their countries following the return of the UAE’s ambassador to Iran a month ago.

The UAE severed ties with Iran in 2016 in support of Saudi Arabia which had cut its diplomatic relations over the execution of senior Saudi cleric Sheikh Nimr.

Iran and Saudi Arabia, in the past year, have been engaged in talks brokered by Iraq to mend their relations.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian also met with his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussain to discuss regional collaborations.

During the meeting, Amir-Abdollahian and Hussain exchanged views on the political developments in Iraq and the region and collaborations between Tehran and Baghdad and the Persian Gulf states.

Iran's Foreign Minister and Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad also exchanged views on the latest developments in Syria and the region on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.

Iranian and Syrian diplomats discussed the trilateral meeting of the Astana process held in the presence of Amir-Abdollahian and his Russian and Turkish counterparts.

The latest developments regarding the resolution of the Syrian crisis were also discussed by the foreign ministers of Iran and Syria.

Amir-Abdollahian also discussed the issues of mutual interest, including the latest state of bilateral relations and the region with Osman Saleh Mohammed, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Eritrea.

Expressing hope for the development of cooperation with Eritrea, Amir-Abdollahian expressed Iran's interest in cooperation in technical and economic fields with Eritrea.

