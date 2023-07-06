Iran, Sudan FMs meet after 7 years diplomatic ties cut

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian who arrived in Baku on Tuesday evening to take part in the two-day Ministerial Meeting of the NAM Coordinating Bureau, met with some of his counterparts in the Azerbaijani capital.

Iranian foreign minister met and held talks with his Sudanese counterpart Ali al Sadiq on Thursday.

The meeting between the foreign ministers of Iran and Sudan took place after seven years of cutting diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Sudan followed Saudi Arabia's decision by severing diplomatic relations with Iran on January 4, 2016, after Iranian protesters, enraged by the execution of prominent Shia cleric Sheikh Nimr Baqir al-Nimr by the Saudi government, stormed its diplomatic mission in Iran.

Iran and Saudi Arabia announced in March they would restore diplomatic ties and Iran reopened its embassy in Riyadh on June 6.

