Turkey welcomes restoration of Iran-S Arabia relations

After the end of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's visit to Saudi Arabia, Riyadh and Ankara issued a joint statement this afternoon (Wednesday).

According to the official news agency of Saudi Arabia (SPA), in a part of the joint statement, "Turkey welcomes the resumption of diplomatic relations between the Kingdom [of Saudi Arabia] and Iran and hopes that this development will strengthen security and stability..."

In another part of the statement, it is stated, "The two sides emphasize the importance of Iran's abidance by the peacefulness of its nuclear program and transparent cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)."

These calls on Iran come despite the fact that the Islamic Republic of Iran has always stressed that its nuclear activities are legal and based on the Agency's laws and regulations.

The IAEA inspectors have visited Iran's nuclear facilities regularly so many times, but have never found any evidence that the country's peaceful nuclear energy program is diverted towards military purposes.

MNA