Khayyam satellite has scanned 30% of Iran surface: ISA spox

Hossein Dalirian said that the recent agreement between the Iranian Space Agency and the Mapping Organization of Iran entails the provision of Khayyam satellite scanning data by the former to the latter.

One of the actions that the Mapping Organization is planning to undertake using these images is the production of up-to-date coverage maps of the country, Dalirian added.

According to the ISA spokesperson, with the launch of the Khayyam satellite in August 2022, a unique capacity was made available to Iran to update the country's coverage maps after approximately two decades.

He added that Khayyam satellite made it possible to capture satellite images with a spatial resolution of 1 meter for the entire country in a short period of time.

The Khayyam satellite is an Iranian high-resolution imaging satellite that was successfully sent into low Earth orbit on 9 August 2022. It was launched from the Baikonur space base in Kazakhstan, on a Russian Soyuz rocket.

SKH/TSN2927880