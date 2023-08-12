ISA confirms decrease in water level of Caspian Sea

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Hossein Dalirian said that using satellite images, the Iranian Space Agency has checked the water level of the Caspian Sea, which is the largest lake in the world.

In these surveys, which included a period of about 10 years, different parts of the Caspian Sea were surveyed from the perspective of the sea level, he added.

According to Dalirian, the northern part of the Caspian Sea in the past years, especially in the last two years, has faced a decrease in the water level and the advance of the coastline, which has roots in the decline in the amount of water flowing into it.

Stating that there have not been many changes in the southern part of the Caspian Sea, while he added that it is probably due to the slope or depth of the sea in the southern part.

He considered the process of the decline at the water level of the Caspian Sea an important and serious issue, which may cause environmental problems for all coastal countries.

Meanwhile, the Head of Iran's Department of Environment Ali Salajegheh told national Iranian TV on Saturday that there have been decreases in the amount of water that flows into the Caspian Sea, which is a matter of concern, stressing that "We will seriously follow up on the issue of the drop in the water level of Caspian Sea."

