"The Iranian Space Research Center intends to hold a public tender for the design, construction, and delivery of the Research Satellite 'Pazhuhesh - 1' in order to support the private sector", Hossein Dalirian wrote in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter) on Thursday.

Pazhuhesh-1 satellite will actually be a research satellite in the field of space station navigation, he added.

SKH/TSN2953023