Iran to send at least two satellites into space by yearend

Speaking to local Iranian media about the latest conditions of the launch of Nahid1 and 2 satellites, Issa Zarepour, the Iranian ICT minister said that these two satellites are being prepared and hopefully will be launched by the end of the year.

Nahid satellites are telecommunication satellites built in the country by the Space Research Institute; the Nahid-1 satellite was unveiled in February 2015 at the Space Technology Day ceremony. It was designed and built for the first time in the country at the Satellite Systems Research Institute of the Iran Space Research Institute under the leadership of the Iran Space Agency (ISA).

Nahid-2 satellite is one of the satellites with telecommunication communication technology equipped with a thruster and capable of performing maneuvers and orbital corrections, and it can be considered an important step in the construction of low-altitude telecommunication systems.

The Iranian ICT minister further pointed out that other satellites are also in line to be launched.

Referring to the design and construction plan of research and operational satellites, Zarepour added that one of the plans of his ministry is to have at least two satellite launches until the end of the year, information of which will be released to the media later.

