Iran to launch 'Nahid' satellite into space soon

Eisa Zarepour‬ made the announcement in an interview with Iran-based Tasnim News Agency.

"This [Nahid] satellite will be launched soon and we are trying to put it into space this year [by end of March 20, 2023]," he said.

The ICT minister also spoke about Iran's space cooperation with Russia, saying that the country's interactions with Russia continue in the space field.

"We are going to build the second, third, and fourth versions of the Khayyam satellite and we have a 4-year long-term plan with this country [Russia]."

Iran has just launched its Khayyam satellite into orbit in August. The satellite was sent into space from the Moscow operated Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, utilizing a Soyuz 2.1 B rocket.

Iran said that it would use imagery from Khayyam to monitor Iran's borders and improve the country's capabilities in the management and planning of agriculture, Natural Resources, Environmental issues, mining, and natural disasters.