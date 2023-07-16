Iran, Pakistan stress joint fight against terrorist groups

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and Pakistan's Army chief Lieutenant-General Syed Asim Munir met and held talks on bilateral regional and international issues in Tehran on Sunday.

Amir-Abdollahian expressed appreciation for the positive and constructive role played by the Pakistani army commander in border security cooperation and the fight against terrorism. He also stressed the need to turn the shared borders into economically thriving borders and to expand border markets in order to benefit the citizens on both sides of the borders and contribute to the development of the provinces located on the shared borders.

Stressing the new dynamics prevailing in the region, the Iranian minister expressed hope that the two countries, by adopting a strategic approach to Islamic world issues, take greater steps in deepening their bilateral relations.

Lieutenant-General Syed Asim Munir, for his part, referred to the religious, cultural and historical commonalities between the two countries, adding that Pakistan is pleased to have a neighbor like Iran and welcomes the expansion of relations in all areas.

The Pakistani army chief stressed the importance of the agreements reached with Iranian officials during the trip, expressing hope that the people of both countries would see the effects of this cooperation as soon as possible.

During the meeting, the two sides also discussed expanding economic relations, the Iran-Pakistan gas pipeline and electricity exports.

