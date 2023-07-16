Iran FM hosts Pakistan's army chief in Tehran

During the meeting, Amir-Abdollahian and Asim Munir discussed issues of mutual interest, developing bilateral cooperation, as well as the issues related to the region.

Pakistani Army chief, at the head of the high-ranking military delegation, arrived in Tehran on Sunday.

On the first day of his visit to Tehran, Lt. Gen. Syed Asim Munir met and held talks with The chief commander of the Iranian Army Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi, The chief commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Major General Hossein Salami, and The chief of staff of Iran’s Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hossein Bagheri.

