Iran's General Mousavi hold talks with Pakistan army chief

Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi received visiting Lt. Gen. Syed Asim Munir in the Iranian capital of Tehran on Saturday.

In the meeting, Iranian and Pakistani army commanders discussed and examined avenues for an increase in bilateral interactions, strengthening of the security at the shared borders and an increase in educational interactions and shared defense and security relations at the regional level.

Pakistani Army chief, at the head of the high-ranking military delegation, arrived in Tehran today.

