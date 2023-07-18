Pakistan can benefit from Iran energy resources: diplomat

Hassan Nourian made the remarks during a meeting with the delegation of Karachi Press Club (KPC).

During the meeting, Nourian said that Iran imports basmati rice, meat, and other commodities from various countries, presenting ample trade opportunities for Pakistani businessmen, Business Record reported.

He also stressed the potential for promoting cooperation between the two nations in multiple sectors.

KPC President Saeed Sarbazi suggested exchanging visits of journalist delegations between the two countries, which received positive feedback from the Iranian Consul General.

The forthcoming visit of the Iranian Consul General to the Karachi Press Club, along with the newly appointed Ambassador to Pakistan, is anticipated to further foster cooperation and understanding between the media communities of both nations.

This exchange of visits aims to bolster the already robust Pakistan-Iran relations and explore new avenues of collaboration.

SKH/PR