"We consider Pakistan's security to be our own security"

The chief commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Major General Hossein Salami made the remarks in a meeting with Lt. Gen. Syed Asim Munir, chief of Pakistan's army in Tehran on Saturday afternoon.

"We consider Pakistan's security as our security and by expanding interactions, cooperation and joint actions, we will end the existence of terrorist groups and establish stable security in the shared border areas," General Salami stressed.

According to the IRGC commander-in-chief, his forces are ready to turn the two countries' borders into economic borders for economic and trade activities.

Gen. Salami pointed to cases of insecurity and clashes on the shared borders between Iran and Pakistan as parts of the dangerous plots designed by enemies of the countries with the aim of creating bloody divisions between Muslims, adding that with a joint effort, the firm will and strategy, the two nations can overcome the sinister strategy.

The Chief of Army Staff of Pakistan, for his part, expressed his satisfaction with his visit to Iran and emphasized the importance of increasing defense and security interactions between the two countries.

"In order to resolve the challenge of insecurity and the presence and activities of terrorist elements at the shared border areas between the two countries, we are ready to solidify the cooperation and use the most suitable solutions to overcome the current situation and progress in other areas of mutual interest to the two countries," Gen. Munir said.

He said that his trip to Tehran brought back the memories of General Hajj Qassem Soleimani, noting that "the similarities between the two nations of Pakistan and Iran, which have roots in the school of Islam create a strong shared ground for the expansion of unity, brotherhood and bilateral relations between the two countries in different spheres."

