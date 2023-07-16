Turning security borders into economic borders Iran strategy

Seyyed Ebrahim Raiesi made the remarks in an interview with Pakistan's Army chief Lt. Gen. Syed Asim Munir on Sunday, saying that strengthening relations with neighboring, aligned, and Muslim countries is one of the priorities of the foreign policy of Iran.

Pointing to the serious will of the two countries to expand relations, he said, "Accelerating the implementation of bilateral agreements will further enhance economic and commercial cooperation between Iran and Pakistan and, as a result, improve the level of political relations between the two neighbors."

Referring to the efforts of the enemies to disrupt the relations of the regional countries, he emphasized strengthening bilateral and regional cooperation by using existing opportunities and exchanging mutual capacities.

General Munir, for his part, praised the Islamic Republic of Iran's policy of strengthening relations with its neighbors, especially Pakistan, and considered it a very valuable opportunity for the Islamic world.

Good agreements have been reached to increase the level of security at the common borders, he said, adding, "Our efforts are focused on accelerating the ongoing actions to create sustainable security."

