Iran, Kenya FMs discuss expansion of bilateral ties

TEHRAN, Jul. 11 (MNA) – The foreign ministers of Iran and Kenya discussed ways to develop relations between the two countries.

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and his Kenyan counterpart Alfred Nganga Mutua hold a phone call on Tuesday morning. 

During the phone call, the two sides discussed issues related to the upcoming visit of the Iranian president to Kenya. 

Amir-Abdollahian emphasized the position of the African countries in the foreign policy of the incumbent Iranian government. 

He also pointed to the many available potentials in the two countries, adding that Iran is trying to maintain its foreign relations in a balanced and inclusive manner with African countries, including Kenya.

Alfred Nganga Mutua, for his part, expressed his satisfaction with the visit of the Iranian president to the East African region.

He also announced Nairobi's readiness to expand relations with Iran in various fields and welcomed the signing of the finalized cooperation documents between the two countries.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi is scheduled to visit three African countries of Kenya, Uganda, and Zimbabwe this week to pursue the government's multilateral foreign policies.

