Exports via Iran's Lotfabad to Turkmenistan double in Q1

According to Qorban Karimi, a local customs official, a total of 107,500 tons of goods worth $77.53 million were exported from Lotfabad Border Terminal located in the northeastern Khorasan Razavi Province to Turkmenistan during the first quarter of the current Iranian year (March 21-June 21), registering a 64% and 103% year-on-year rise in terms of weight and value respectively,

Construction stones and materials such as cement, fruit, vegetable and food products were the main goods exported during the period, he added, Finacial Tribune reported.

“Following the visit of high-level officials of Iran and Turkmenistan in the 13th government [led by President Ebrahim Raisi] and the development of bilateral relations, we have witnessed that Turkmenistan's approach has changed positively regarding the development of relations with Iran, which led to the expansion of trade between the two countries,” Karimi said.

The northeastern province of Khorasan Razavi has three border terminals linking Turkmenistan, namely Sarakhs, Lotfabad and Bajgiran border.

