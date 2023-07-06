Iranian, Saudi ministers hold energy talks in Vienna

The two ministers discussed the global oil markets’ status quo and future, and decisions needed for setting oil prices.

Owji and bin Salman also exchanged views on investment in the oil and gas industry, joint ventures, hydrocarbon trade, and the development of joint fields.

The 8th OPEC International Seminar started in the Austrian capital of Vienna on Wednesday.

The two-day seminar takes place at the Hofburg Palace, bringing together representatives from top oil-exporting countries as well as chief executives from global energy majors. This year’s main theme of the event is "Towards a Sustainable and Inclusive Energy Transition".

First-day discussions largely covered the stability of energy markets and problems with their financing.

