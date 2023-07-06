Iran, UAE to expand cooperation in oil field

Owji and Al Mazrouei met and held talks on the sidelines of the 8th OPEC International Seminar in Vienna.

The trade of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, and petrochemical products was the main topic discussed between the two ministers.

The ministers also called for making joint investments and developing joint fields.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) on Wednesday kicked off the 8th OPEC International Seminar, its flagship energy event.

The two-day seminar, themed "Towards a sustainable and inclusive energy transition," brings together ministers from OPEC member countries and other oil-producing and consuming nations as well as representatives of international organizations, oil and energy companies, academics, and other industry experts.

