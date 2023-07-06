Talks with Russia on Iranian gas hub going 'very well'

"We have been negotiating very well with Russia on a national gas hub in Iran. We have good gas reserves and infrastructure for it. And besides us, our neighbors also have excellent potential in terms of gas reserves - Qatar, Turkmenistan. These factors create a great opportunity to turn Iran into a regional gas hub," Owji said on the sidelines of the 8th OPEC International Seminar.

Sputnik quoted Owji as saying that Iran is successfully conducting discussions with various countries and that Moscow-Tehran talks began two months ago.

Owji said in early June that Iran, with the participation of Russia, Turkmenistan, and Qatar, is seeking to create a gas hub in the industrial region of Asaluyeh in the southern Iranian province of Bushehr, located on the coast of the Persian Gulf.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said in mid-May that Russia and Iran were discussing the creation of an electronic trading platform for gas sales in southern Iran, including using Iranian gas, which in the future will be produced jointly with Russian companies.

MNA/PR