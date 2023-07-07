Iran oil minister, GECF head discuss gas market developments

The top officials’ meeting was held on the sidelines of the 8th OPEC International Seminar in the Austrian capital.

The future of the global gas market, investments, prices, convergence of the gas exporting countries, and impacts of international developments on the gas market were the main topics of Owji-Hamel talks, Shana reported.

The 8th OPEC International Seminar started in Vienna on Wednesday.

The two-day seminar themed "Towards a Sustainable and Inclusive Energy Transition" was held at the Hofburg Palace, bringing together representatives from top oil-exporting countries as well as chief executives from global energy majors.

MNA/PR