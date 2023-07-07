  1. Economy
Jul 7, 2023, 5:45 PM

Iran oil minister, GECF head discuss gas market developments

Iran oil minister, GECF head discuss gas market developments

TEHRAN, Jul. 07 (MNA) – Iranian Oil Minister Javad Owji and Secretary General of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) Mohamed Hamel here on Thursday held talks on the latest developments in the global gas market.

The top officials’ meeting was held on the sidelines of the 8th OPEC International Seminar in the Austrian capital.

The future of the global gas market, investments, prices, convergence of the gas exporting countries, and impacts of international developments on the gas market were the main topics of Owji-Hamel talks, Shana reported.

The 8th OPEC International Seminar started in Vienna on Wednesday.

The two-day seminar themed "Towards a Sustainable and Inclusive Energy Transition" was held at the Hofburg Palace, bringing together representatives from top oil-exporting countries as well as chief executives from global energy majors.

MNA/PR

News Code 202901

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News