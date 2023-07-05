Baku not to let its soil be used against Iran, region

Aliyev Iranian made the remarks in a meeting on Wednesday with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian who arrived in Baku on Tuesday evening to take part in the two-day Ministerial Meeting of the NAM Coordinating Bureau.

Aliyev stressed the importance of relations between Azerbaijan and Iran, calling for further development of cooperation between the two countries.

He also expressed hope that the perpetrators of the embassy attack will be appropriately punished.

Azerbaijan’s embassy in Tehran suspended its work in late January, days after an assailant entered Azerbaijan’s embassy in Tehran holding a firearm and started shooting. The head of the security service of the embassy was killed and two embassy guards were wounded in the attack. The gunman, identified as Yasin Hosseinzadeh, claimed that his wife visited Azerbaijan’s embassy in April 2022 and never returned, leaving him frustrated.

Speaking about Baku's role regarding the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), the Azeri president cited that Azerbaijan welcomes the increasing dynamics of economic and trade relations between Tehran and Baku.

The NAM is an international organization that was formed during the Cold War as a response to the major powers, especially in the newly independent and developing countries.

Aliyev also called for holding bilateral meetings between Iranian and Azerbaijani officials.

Amir-Abdollahian, for his part, conveyed the greetings of the Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi to Aliyev. Aliyev, in return, asked the Iranian foreign minister to convey his greetings to Raeisi.

Referring to the will of the Iranian and Azerbaijani high-ranking officials on expanding bilateral relations between the two countries, Amir-Abdollahian stressed Iran's readiness to pursue and realize the previous agreements.

He went on to say that Tehran and Baku have proven that they can overcome difficult challenges, adding that the two countries are pursuing common goals by being realistic and relying on the existing extensive capacities in the field of cooperation.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Amir-Abdollahian emphasized that there is a positive dynamism regarding the economic ties between Tehran and Baku and their role is of high importance in developing the North-South corridor.

Referring to Iran's investigations regarding the attack on the Azerbaijani embassy, the top Iranian diplomat expressed hope that the activities of the embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Tehran will soon be restored.

Cooperation in the field of economy, trade, transit, as well as regional cooperation with the aim of establishing peace and security were among other topics discussed between Amir-Abdollahian and Aliyev during the meeting.

