  1. Politics
Jul 4, 2023, 8:00 PM

Baku to host NAM tomorrow with Iran FM in attendance

Baku to host NAM tomorrow with Iran FM in attendance

TEHRAN, Jul. 04 (MNA) – The Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) summit is to be held in Baku tomorrow with the Iranian foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in attendance.

The meeting of foreign ministers of the Non-Aligned Movement member countries will be held in Baku on July 5-6.

The summit will be convened under the theme “NAM; United and steadfast in confronting emerging challenges”.

The Iranian deputy foreign minister for legal and international affairs arrived in the Republic of Azerbaijan to participate in the two-day summit of senior experts of the NAM.

The NAM is an international organization that was formed during the Cold War as a response to the major powers, especially in the newly independent and developing countries.

TM/IRN85160070

News Code 202812

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News