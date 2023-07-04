Baku to host NAM tomorrow with Iran FM in attendance

The meeting of foreign ministers of the Non-Aligned Movement member countries will be held in Baku on July 5-6.

The summit will be convened under the theme “NAM; United and steadfast in confronting emerging challenges”.

The Iranian deputy foreign minister for legal and international affairs arrived in the Republic of Azerbaijan to participate in the two-day summit of senior experts of the NAM.

The NAM is an international organization that was formed during the Cold War as a response to the major powers, especially in the newly independent and developing countries.

