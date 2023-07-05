NAM special opportunity to enhance multilateralism: Iran FM

Amir-Abdollahian arrived in the Azerbaijani capital of Baku on Tuesday evening to take part in the two-day Ministerial Meeting of the NAM Coordinating Bureau.

“Given the diversity of the member states, the Non-Aligned Movement is a special opportunity to improve multilateralism and collective thinking to solve new global challenges,” he tweeted upon arrival.

He added that his visit to Baku would also provide an opportunity to promote Iran’s neighborliness policy in the region.

The Iranian foreign minister is scheduled to deliver a speech at the Baku meeting and also attend the NAM Ministerial Committee on Palestine.

The member states of the movement and some international organizations are expected to participate in the Baku meeting, whose main theme is “NAM: United and steadfast in confronting emerging challenges.”

It is expected that the meeting will consider preparations for the upcoming 19th Summit Conference of the NAM Heads of State and Government, slated to be held in Kampala, Uganda, on January 15-20, 2024.

The meeting will review the movement’s principled positions on global issues pertaining to development, human rights, peace and security, and the promotion and preservation of multilateralism, in line with the Charter of the United Nations and the Bandung Founding Principles of the NAM.

With its 120 member states, the NAM is the largest grouping of countries outside of the UN, making it an important role player in global and multilateral affairs.

