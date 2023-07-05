  1. Politics
Jul 5, 2023, 7:45 PM

Iran, Kuwait top diplomats stress developing ties

Iran, Kuwait top diplomats stress developing ties

TEHRAN, Jul. 05 (MNA) – The foreign ministers of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Kuwait held a meeting in Baku during which they stressed the need for expanding bilateral relations between the two countries.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian met and held talks with his Kuwaiti counterpart Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on Wednesday. The meeting was held on the sidelines of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) meeting in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan.

The two foreign ministers discussed several issues regarding their bilateral relations in the fields of politics and economy.

Referring to the Iranian government's policy of prioritizing the development of ties with neighboring countries, Amir-Abdollahian attached great importance to the relations with countries of the Persian Gulf region.

Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, for his part, called for developing the relations between Tehran and Kuwait City in different fields.

Amir-Abdollahian arrived in the Azerbaijani capital of Baku on Tuesday evening to take part in the two-day Ministerial Meeting of the NAM Coordinating Bureau.

On the sidelines of the NAM summit, Amir-Abdollahian also met and held talks with the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev earlier on Wednesday.

MP/FNA14020414000877

News Code 202849

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News