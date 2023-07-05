Iran, Kuwait top diplomats stress developing ties

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian met and held talks with his Kuwaiti counterpart Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on Wednesday. The meeting was held on the sidelines of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) meeting in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan.

The two foreign ministers discussed several issues regarding their bilateral relations in the fields of politics and economy.

Referring to the Iranian government's policy of prioritizing the development of ties with neighboring countries, Amir-Abdollahian attached great importance to the relations with countries of the Persian Gulf region.

Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, for his part, called for developing the relations between Tehran and Kuwait City in different fields.

Amir-Abdollahian arrived in the Azerbaijani capital of Baku on Tuesday evening to take part in the two-day Ministerial Meeting of the NAM Coordinating Bureau.

On the sidelines of the NAM summit, Amir-Abdollahian also met and held talks with the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev earlier on Wednesday.

